AFCON 2023: We can't afford to repeat mistakes in Namibia clash, says South Africa coach Hugo Broos

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has emphasised the need for his team to learn from their mistakes as they prepare for a crucial encounter against Namibia in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group E match.

Following a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Mali in their opening game, Broos acknowledges the importance of rectifying errors to secure a positive result against Namibia.

Bafana Bafana face Namibia on Sunday, 21 January, in what is considered a must-win match at Korhogo’s Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium. Namibia, having stunned group favorites Tunisia with a 1-0 victory, poses a formidable challenge.

Broos, speaking from the stadium ahead of the match, expresses the team's disappointment over the loss to Mali despite playing a decent game. He emphasises the necessity to avoid repeating mistakes, anticipating a tough match against Namibia, a team with several players plying their trade in South Africa.

“We were very disappointed after the defeat against Mali because we didn’t play a bad game. The only thing that we cannot do is to repeat the same mistakes that we made with Mali. We can play a good match in both the first and second half," says Broos, showcasing motivation and determination ahead of the crucial fixture.

Anything less than a victory for the 1996 champions could jeopardise their AFCON journey, while a win for Namibia would mark a historic moment as they aim for their first appearance in the knockout stages of the competition after three attempts. Kickoff at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Sunday is set for 20:00.