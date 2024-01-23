AFCON 2023: 'We don't want an early exit' - Hugo Broos emphasises significance of Tunisia clash

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is unwavering in his determination to guide the team to the next stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

With their AFCON aspirations hanging in the balance, South Africa is gearing up for a pivotal clash against Tunisia on Wednesday.

Broos, emphasising the critical nature of the upcoming match, expressed, “Everyone is looking forward to tomorrow, obviously it's a big game and we don't want to go home early.”

The coach is rallying his team to put forth their best effort as they strive to secure a favorable result in this crucial encounter.

After a 2-0 defeat to Mali in their opening game, South Africa rebounded with a convincing 4-0 victory against Namibia. The upcoming showdown against Tunisia holds the key to their progression in the prestigious tournament.

The eagerly anticipated match is set to take place at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, where Bafana Bafana will aim to secure a positive outcome and avoid an early exit from AFCON 2023.