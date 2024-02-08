AFCON 2023: 'We have taken responsibility of Ghana's disappointment' - GFA Exco Member Randy Abbey

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council Randy Abbey has acknowledged the association's responsibility for the Black Stars' underwhelming performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In response, he has on behalf of his outfit pledged their commitment to initiating a rebound for the national team.

The team's early exit from the tournament without securing a single victory has prompted widespread criticism and calls for organizational reforms.

Speaking at the GFA Meet the Press event on Wednesday, Abbey emphasised that all parties involved in the Black Stars' preparation and participation, including coaching staff, players, and the GFA itself, have taken responsibility for the unsatisfactory results. The GFA has issued apologies and pledged to implement measures to prevent similar disappointing outcomes in the future.

To signal a fresh start, Abbey disclosed that the technical team has been disbanded, and the GFA is actively exploring avenues for a reboot. He stated, "Every stakeholder, including the coaching staff, players, and the FA, has acknowledged their roles in this outcome. The FA has taken responsibility and committed to preventing similar occurrences in the future."

As part of the reset strategy, the GFA has relieved coach Chris Hughton of his duties, initiating a search for a new head coach for the senior national team.