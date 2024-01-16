AFCON 2023: We have to get a good result against Egypt - Chris Hughton

Following the disappointing start to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Ghana's Black Stars are determined to bounce back in their next game against Egypt.

Head coach Chris Hughton acknowledges that the team faces immense pressure to perform and secure a positive result.

During the post-match press conference, Hughton emphasized the importance of the upcoming match, stating that the team has no choice but to strive for a favourable outcome. He urged the players to recognise the significance of the game and the impact it has on the fans.

"It's up to us now to recover tomorrow. And we know now that going into the Egypt game, it's a game that we have to get a good result from. I think that has to be the mentality," the Irish trainer said during the post-match presser.

"The players have to be aware of what this means and how disappointed everybody associated with the country and with the team. And we have no choice. We have no choice but to make sure that it's a favourable result in our next game against Egypt."

The Black Stars will take on Egypt on Thursday at 8:00 pm at Stade FÃ©lix-HouphouÃ«t-Boigny. In the other Group B match, Mozambique will face Cape Verde. With the weight of expectation on their shoulders, Ghana is determined to rise to the challenge and secure a vital victory.