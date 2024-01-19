AFCON 2023: 'We hope to minimize our mistakes' - Hughton reacts to costly errors in Egypt draw

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has admitted that the team was let down by errors in their thrilling 2-2 draw against Egypt in their second Group B clash of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana, after losing in their first game against Cape Verde put in an impressive performance as Mohammed Kudus returned from injury to score two goals to help Ghana.

However, an unfortunate back pass from Inaki Williams and another poor control from his replacement Osman Bukari saw Egypt take advantage to level the score.

Hughton after the game acknowledged that such incidents are part of the game but his team were unfortunate to have conceded through them.

According to him, the plan is to minimise these errors and churn out positive results going forward.

"As a coach of a group of players, you feel frustrated because in performance...mistakes in the game are part of the game and you hope you make less mistakes than the other," he said after the game.

"Sometimes teams can make a lot of mistakes and the opposition doesn't capitalise on them. Unfortunately, through the mistakes we made today, the opposition was able to capitalise on them.

"But we have to accept [it's] part of the game. You have to try to limit the amount of errors or mistakes that you make. And of course, the team that limits it the most is a team that has a better chance of winning," he added.

The Black Stars are now focused on winning their third and final group game against Mozambique on Monday.