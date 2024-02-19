AFCON 2023: We knew we had put in place a good technical team - GFA

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has expressed that the team was confident in their chances before the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

However, the four-time African champions failed to impress and suffered a first-round exit.

The Black Stars managed only two points from three games and failed to advance beyond the group stage, prompting criticism.

They lost their opening match against Cape Verde and followed it with two 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique, sealing their elimination from the tournament.

"I am sure when we were going to this tournament, we were upbeat about our chances because we believed that the team prepared well," Twum told Joy News.

"We knew we had put in place a good technical team and we knew the players selected for the tournament were good enough. We had compared our side to our teams and we knew had a good chance to progress in the tournament.

"There was nobody and even the players believed we would exit at the group phase because from the preparations and our arrival and to our first game which did not go well, the players believed it was still possible.

"When you cast your mind back to the game against Egypt and Mozambique, you could see certain factors affected our performance and that prevented us from qualifying for the next round of the tournament," he added.

The poor performance of the team has led to the sacking of Chris Hughton and his technical team.

Meanwhile, a five-member committee is currently working to recommend a coach to the Executive Council of GFA.

Multiple reports in the media suggest that Otto Addo is leading the race for the vacant coaching job.