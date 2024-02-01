AFCON 2023: 'We must play with maximum concentration' - Nigeria boss Jose Peseiro ahead of Angola game

Nigeria coach JosÃ© Peseiro has emphasised the importance of maximum concentration as the Super Eagles prepare to face Angola in the highly anticipated quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

With an undefeated record since the tournament's commencement, Nigeria have positioned itself as a formidable contender for the AFCON title.

Nigeria secured a place in the last eight after beating archrivals Cameroon in the round of 16 thanks to a brace from Ademola Lookman. Angola on the other hand emerged triumphant with a dominant win over Namibia to progress.

The upcoming clash against Angola promises to be intense, with both teams vying for a spot in the semi-finals.

“Both teams want to reach the semi-final, so it will be a difficult match. We must play with maximum concentration and a good spirit,” stated JosÃ© Peseiro during a press conference.

Expressing confidence in his team, Peseiro highlighted the significance of the match, emphasizing that it's a 50-50 contest between Nigeria and Angola. The coach outlined the team's objectives, stating, “We just want to go there, score and not concede goals.”

The game is scheduled to take place at the Stade FÃ©lix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, adding to the anticipation surrounding the crucial quarter-final clash.