AFCON 2023: We need a victory against Mozambique and we're capable - Ghana coach Chris Hughton

As the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) unfolds, Ghana's national football team, led by coach Chris Hughton, is gearing up for a pivotal showdown against Mozambique, fully aware of the must-win scenario that looms over their campaign.

The Black Stars faced a challenging start with a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde in their initial Group B match, followed by a nail-biting 2-2 draw against Egypt last Thursday.

With tournament dreams hanging in the balance, Hughton emphasises the crucial nature of securing a victory to rejuvenate Ghana's AFCON journey.

West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus showcased his prowess with a stellar performance, scoring twice in the encounter against Egypt, where the team had to settle for a draw. Despite the setback, Hughton remains optimistic, stating, “The calculations are already made; we need a victory to pursue our dream, and I know we are capable of it.”

With pressure intensifying, Ghana now shifts its focus to the must-win clash against Mozambique scheduled for Monday, January 22, 2024, with the game kicking off at 20:00 GMT.

The Black Stars are determined to rally together, demonstrate resilience, and secure a vital victory to advance in the AFCON tournament. All eyes will be on the Ghanaian squad as they strive to turn the tide in their favor.