GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

AFCON 2023: We need a victory against Mozambique and we're capable - Ghana coach Chris Hughton

Published on: 19 January 2024
AFCON 2023: We need a victory against Mozambique and we're capable - Ghana coach Chris Hughton
Chris Hughton

As the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) unfolds, Ghana's national football team, led by coach Chris Hughton, is gearing up for a pivotal showdown against Mozambique, fully aware of the must-win scenario that looms over their campaign.

The Black Stars faced a challenging start with a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde in their initial Group B match, followed by a nail-biting 2-2 draw against Egypt last Thursday.

With tournament dreams hanging in the balance, Hughton emphasises the crucial nature of securing a victory to rejuvenate Ghana's AFCON journey.

West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus showcased his prowess with a stellar performance, scoring twice in the encounter against Egypt, where the team had to settle for a draw. Despite the setback, Hughton remains optimistic, stating, “The calculations are already made; we need a victory to pursue our dream, and I know we are capable of it.”

With pressure intensifying, Ghana now shifts its focus to the must-win clash against Mozambique scheduled for Monday, January 22, 2024, with the game kicking off at 20:00 GMT.

The Black Stars are determined to rally together, demonstrate resilience, and secure a vital victory to advance in the AFCON tournament. All eyes will be on the Ghanaian squad as they strive to turn the tide in their favor.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more