AFCON 2023: 'We need to do more' - Alexander Djiku urges teammates after Cape Verde defeat

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has emphasised the imperative for significant improvement in the Black Stars' performance as they gear up to face Egypt following their opening game defeat at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The shocking 2-1 loss to Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium exposed the need for a more assertive approach.

Despite Djiku's standout performance, where he scored an equaliser from Jordan Ayew's corner and earned the Man of the Match award, the team fell short against Cape Verde.

Reacting to the defeat, Djiku expressed dissatisfaction with the team's commitment, urging a rapid enhancement in their upcoming games.

"So difficult but we need to do more. We need to do more aggressively. We need to play more and create more chances and score. We have lost, and we need to win our second game," stated Djiku, the Fernabahce center-back, in an interview with 3Sports.

The Black Stars, now seeking redemption, find themselves at the bottom of Group B. Djiku's call for a more aggressive and goal-oriented approach reflects the collective sentiment within the team as they prepare for a crucial encounter against Egypt on Thursday.

The match against Egypt presents a pivotal opportunity for the Black Stars to revive their AFCON 2023 campaign and progress in the tournament.