AFCON 2023: 'We will be ready for DR Congo' - Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae

Ivory Coast's interim coach, Emerse Fae, exudes confidence as he prepares his team for the upcoming clash against DR Congo in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite a challenging start in the group stage, Fae took over the team in the knockout stage and led the Elephants to a remarkable turnaround, earning them a spot in the tournament's last four.

The Ivorian team faced a tumultuous group stage, losing to Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, leading to the dismissal of their former coach, Jean Louis Gasset. However, under Fae's guidance, Ivory Coast emerged from the group stage as one of the best third-placed teams, setting the stage for an impressive run in the knockout rounds.

Fae described the team's journey as feeling "resurrected" after overcoming a disastrous start. He emphasized the pivotal moment after the defeat against Equatorial Guinea, stating, "I told the players we were dead after the defeat against Equatorial Guinea, and we were resurrected after the Morocco game with Zambia."

The lifeline allowed Ivory Coast to stun defending champions Senegal and overcome 10-man Mali after extra time, securing a place in the semi-finals against DR Congo. Fae acknowledges the quality of teams in the semi-finals and stresses the importance of preparation.

"When you reach the semi-finals, you play with teams of high quality, so we are going to prepare ourselves," said Fae, highlighting the need for a thorough approach to face the challenges posed by DR Congo.

After the initial setbacks in the group stage, Fae has orchestrated a remarkable reversal of fortunes for the Elephants. Now standing just two games away from winning the tournament, Ivory Coast under Fae's leadership has defied expectations and will aim to continue their impressive run in the upcoming clash against DR Congo.