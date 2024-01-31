GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON 2023: We will bring out our quality against Ivory Coast - Mali coach Eric Chelle

Published on: 31 January 2024
In the lead-up to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinals, Mali coach Eric Chelle is optimistic about his team's chances against hosts Ivory Coast.

Following a convincing 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso in the round of 16, the Eagles are now preparing to face the challenge presented by the Ivorian team.

Chelle expressed humility in victory and highlighted the hard work of his players, acknowledging the potential danger of their 'determined' opponent.

He stated, "We need to be humble in our victory and continue with hard work. I am very happy for the players. They deserve the victory because they are a group of hard workers."

Looking ahead to the quarterfinal clash with Ivory Coast, Chelle emphasized the difficulty of the upcoming match but assured that Mali would bring their quality and give their best effort.

"We know that it will be difficult against them, but we will bring our quality and give it our best against them. I want to emphasize the importance of humility in this victory," he added.

As Mali prepare for the quarterfinal showdown with Ivory Coast in Bouake on Saturday, the team remains focused on the task at hand to clinch their first-ever title.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
