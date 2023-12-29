AFCON 2023: We'll miss Ghana star Mohammed Kudus - West Ham manager David Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes has emphasised the importance of squad depth as Mohammed Kudus gears up to join the Black Stars camp for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Moyes acknowledges Kudus' impending absence and urges other players to step up, highlighting the need for a collective effort to maintain the team's positive momentum.

Despite Kudus' standout performance in West Ham's 2-0 victory against Arsenal, Moyes anticipates the midfielder's departure for AFCON preparations in Ivory Coast. The 23-year-old Black Stars attacker has been a key contributor, scoring ten goals in 23 matches since joining the London club.

"Unfortunately, we’re probably going to lose Mo to the Africa Cup of Nations, so we’re going to need other players to step up. This is where we need to see players coming in, stepping up and keeping us going in that direction, because we’re going to need them badly," Moyes stated after the Arsenal match.

As Ghana open camp in Kumasi on January 2, Kudus is expected to feature in the Black Stars' final squad for the tournament.

Placed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, Ghana's AFCON journey commences with a match against Cape Verde on January 14, followed by clashes with Egypt and Mozambique.

The 34th edition of AFCON is scheduled to kick off on January 13 and conclude on February 11