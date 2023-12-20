AFCON 2023: West Ham star Mohammed Kudus among in-form players in Ghana squad

Ghana's provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has been unveiled, featuring West Ham standout Mohammed Kudus among the in-form players.

Kudus, arguably Ghana's best player, has been shining in the Premier League for West Ham, justifying his big money move from Dutch giants Ajax.

The 23-year-old midfielder's recent stellar performance, including a notable brace, has boosted his season goal tally to nine.

His inclusion in the provisional squad signals high expectations for his pivotal role in Ghana's quest to end a four-decade AFCON title drought in Ivory Coast early next year.

The talented playmaker's sensational form will likely play a crucial role in determining how far Ghana progresses in the tournament.

Barring any unforeseen setbacks like serious injuries, Kudus is expected to secure a spot in the final 27-man squad, marking his AFCON debut after missing out on the 2022 edition, where Ghana suffered an unexpected group stage exit.

Kudus is a vital player for Ghana's AFCON aspirations and has showcased unwavering dedication since his debut in 2019.

Ghana's AFCON journey is set to kick off with a clash against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, followed by encounters with Egypt on January 18 and Mozambique on January 22.

The nation's hopes rest on the shoulders of players like Kudus as they aim to replicate the glory of their last AFCON title in 1982.