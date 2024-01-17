AFCON 2023: West Ham star Mohammed Kudus involved in final Black Stars training ahead of Egypt match

West Ham star Mohammed Kudus has been involved in the final training session ahead of the Black Stars' crucial match against Egypt at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kudus has been struggling with a hamstring issue, which caused him to miss Ghana's opening game against Cape Verde.

The entire team participated in training on Wednesday night in Bingerville, a positive sign for coach Chris Hughton.

However, Hughton remained cautious about Kudus' availability, stating that the player would be assessed again before the game.

Kudus has been in impressive form this season, scoring 10 goals in various competitions since his transfer from Ajax for over 40 million euros.

His absence was noticeable in Ghana's surprise 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde, and Hughton is keen to field his strongest lineup against Egypt.

Despite the pressure to play Kudus, Hughton emphasised the importance of ensuring the player's fitness.

"We will continue to assess Mohammed Kudus. He has trained the last few days. We will assess him today and tomorrow and make a decision tomorrow."

"We have to make sure he's right. We can't afford to take any risks," he added.

Ghana need a victory against Egypt to revive their qualification hopes, and Kudus' availability could significantly impact their chances.

The Black Stars lost their opening game against Cape Verde, and another loss could result in a first-round exit.

The outcome of Kudus' availability will be closely watched, as Ghana aim to bounce back from their disappointing start to the tournament.