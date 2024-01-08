AFCON 2023: West Ham star Mohammed Kudus set to join Black Stars squad ahead of tournament

West Ham United's Kudus Mohammed has arrived in Ghana and is set to join the Black Stars squad on Monday for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, as confirmed by Henry Asante Twum, Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association.

Despite being part of Ghana's final 27-man squad, Kudus, who has been nursing a slight injury, has yet to join his teammates who commenced training on January 3 in Kumasi.

Speaking on GTV on Sunday evening, Asante Twum acknowledged the attacking midfielder's presence in Accra and assured that the player would link up with the squad before their departure for the AFCON.

Asante Twum explained, "Mohammed Kudus is in Accra ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. According to the Technical Team, he needs rest after picking up a strain. He will join the team before they depart for the AFCON."

In addition, Asante confirmed a friendly encounter against Namibia at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday night, forming part of Ghana's final preparations for the tournament. However, Kudus will not be participating in the game.

Ghana are scheduled to depart for Ivory Coast two days before the AFCON commences on January 13, 2024. The Black Stars are drawn against Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique in the group stage, aiming to make a strong impression in the tournament with the contribution of their star player, Kudus, who has displayed brilliance for West Ham, scoring 10 goals in all competitions.