AFCON 2023: West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus touches down in Ghana ahead of tournament

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has arrived in Ghana to join the Black Stars team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), according to Footballghana.

The former Ajax star's presence is anticipated to boost the national team's performance in the continental tournament.

Kudus, known for his skillful play, will not be available for the pre-AFCON friendly against Namibia scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2023, as he continues his recovery from a minor injury.

Despite his absence from the friendly, his arrival in Ghana provides an encouraging development for Ghana coach Chris Hughton, who values the midfielder's contributions to the team.

Having won the title four times, Ghana aim to clinch the trophy again. Kudus' addition to the squad adds depth and talent to the attack, as the Black Stars face tough competition in Group B against record-winners Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde.

The 2023 AFCON tournament is set to commence on Saturday, January 13, and will run through February 11, 2024, with matches taking place in neighbouring Ivory Coast.

Unfortunately, Kudus missed the last edition of the tournament held in Cameroon and is hoping to make his debut in the upcoming edition with the zeal to transfer his impressive form at West Ham United to the national team.