AFCON 2023: What questions to expect from Wednesday's much anticipated Ghana FA presser

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to hold an interactive session with the media on Wednesday in Kumasi to address the fallout from the Black Stars' disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

With Ghana failing to secure a single victory and exiting the tournament at the group stage, criticism has mounted against the GFA's leadership and its handling of the national team.

Amid growing scrutiny, GFA President Kurt Okraku and other key officials are expected to face tough questions from the media on various aspects of the team's performance, including accountability, and preparation.

The interactive session, dubbed Meet THE Press presents a critical opportunity for the GFA to address concerns, restore confidence in Ghanaian football, and provide a clear roadmap for the future.

Journalists are poised to hold the GFA accountable, seeking answers on how the association plans to reform, improve, and enhance transparency and communication with stakeholders.

The Meet the Press comes at a pivotal moment for Ghanaian football, with fans and stakeholders eagerly awaiting concrete steps towards a brighter future.

Wednesday's event promises to be a defining moment for the GFA, as it faces intense scrutiny and demands for change.

The association must provide clarity, transparency, and a compelling vision for the future to regain the trust and support of Ghanaians.