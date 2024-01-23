AFCON 2023: What went wrong for Ghana

Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign is on the verge of coming to an end, and it's fair to say that it was a disappointing outing for the Black Stars.

The team failed to win a match in the group stages, managing just two points from their three matches and now need a miracle to progress. So, what exactly went wrong for Ghana?

Tactical Issues

One of the main issues that plagued Ghana during the tournament was their tactical setup. Coach Chris Hughton's decision to play a 4-5-1 formation proved to be unsuccessful, as it often left the team looking disjointed and lacking creativity in attack. The midfield struggled to control the pace of the game, and the lone striker often found himself isolated upfront.

Player Selection

Another problem area for Ghana was player selection. Hughton made some questionable decisions when it came to choosing his starting lineup, often favoring experienced players over younger, more dynamic options. This led to a lack of energy and pace in the team, particularly in the midfield and attack.

Defensive Frailties

Ghana's defence also had its fair share of problems during the tournament. The team struggled to deal with set pieces, often looking vulnerable whenever opponents threatened from dead ball situations. Additionally, there were several instances where defenders were caught out of position, leading to easy goals for opposing teams.

Lack of Team Cohesion

Finally, it appeared that there was a lack of cohesion within the Ghana squad. Players seemed to struggle to connect with each other both on and off the field, leading to a lack of fluidity in their play. This was evident in the way the team struggled to create clear-cut scoring opportunities, often relying on individual brilliance rather than cohesive team play.

Overall, Ghana's AFCON 2023 campaign was a disappointment. Tactical issues, questionable player selection, defensive frailties, and a lack of team cohesion all contributed to the team's early exit from the tournament. It's clear that changes need to be made if Ghana is to return to the top tier of African football. Whether those changes include a new coach, different player personnel, or a shift in tactics remains to be seen. One thing is certain, however - the Black Stars have a lot of work to do if they hope to regain their status as one of Africa's top teams.