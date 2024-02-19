AFCON 2025: Draw for preliminary round set for Tuesday

The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations concluded in Ivory Coast, and attention has now turned to the next instalment of the tournament, with the preliminary draw for the 2025 event taking place on February 20, 2024, in Cairo, Egypt.

The draw will begin at 14:00 local time (12:00 GMT).

The preliminary round of the AFCON 2025 will feature the eight lowest-ranked teams according to the FIFA ranking, including Somalia, Djibouti, Sao Tome, Chad, Mauritius, South Sudan, Liberia, and Eswatini.

These teams will compete in home and away matches during the FIFA Window of March 18-26, 2024.

The four winners of the preliminary round will advance to the group stage, where they will join the 44 exempted teams.

Morocco will host the AFCON 2025, and newly crowned champions Ivory Coast are expected to participate in an attempt to defend their title.

Here are the full draw procedures