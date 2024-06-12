AFCON 2025 face possible rescheduling to mid-December 

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), scheduled to be held in Morocco, could commence in mid-December 2025 to accommodate the expanded Club World Cup and the new Champions League format, according to The Guardian.

Originally slated for June and July 2025 to minimize conflicts with European clubs, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had denied earlier reports suggesting a move to January 2026 due to the Club World Cup, set to take place in the U.S. from June 15 to July 13, 2025.

However, CAF has firmly dismissed claims that the tournament may shift to a four-year cycle in the future.

Despite ongoing stakeholder discussions, sources within CAF have not ruled out starting AFCON in December. Initially, a tentative agreement was reached to hold the tournament from July 20 to August 17, 2025, supported by FIFA to avoid a clash with the Club World Cup.

A final decision on the AFCON schedule is expected within two weeks. Leading figures in Morocco’s organizing committee are advocating for a mid-December start, with the tournament concluding in mid-January.

CAF’s head of media relations, Luxulo September, stated on X, “There is no CAF position or announcement on the dates for AFCON 2025. There are ongoing discussions between stakeholders to find common ground on dates."

If confirmed, the 2025 edition will mark the seventh consecutive AFCON to be rescheduled from its original dates.