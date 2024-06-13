AFCON 2025 qualifiers draw to take place on July 4 in Johannesburg

The journey to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will resume with the draw for the qualifiers on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The draw will be conducted at SuperSport studios in South Africa.

A total of 48 nations, including the four winners from the preliminary round—Chad, Eswatini, Liberia, and South Sudan—will be drawn into 12 groups of four teams each. These teams will battle for places at the finals.

Headlining the confirmed nations for the draw are reigning African champions Cote d'Ivoire, along with Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, DR Congo, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, and Ethiopia.

Other teams include Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The qualifiers are scheduled to kick off in September 2024, to determine the first 24 nations that will compete in Africa's premier football event.