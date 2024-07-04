AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Ghana avoid big guns as draw is held today

Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, have been placed in Pot 1 for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications draw, scheduled for today, July 4, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This favourable positioning ensures that Ghana will avoid formidable teams like Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco, Nigeria, Cameroon, Senegal, and Egypt in the group stages.

The seeding is based on the latest FIFA rankings (June 20th, 2024), with the 48 qualified teams divided into four pots.

The draw will result in 12 groups of four teams each (Group A to L), with the top two teams from each group (except the one featuring hosts Morocco) qualifying for the tournament.

If Morocco finishes first or second in their group, the top two teams will qualify.

However, if Morocco finishes third or fourth, only the group winner will qualify, along with the hosts.

As a four-time AFCON champion, Ghana is eager to end their trophy drought, which dates back to 1982.

The Black Stars have suffered disappointing group-stage exits in the last two editions, held in Cameroon and Ivory Coast, respectively.

A favourable draw today will be crucial in their quest to qualify for the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco and ultimately lift the coveted trophy.

With a strong performance in the qualifiers, Ghana hopes to revive its glory days and bring joy to its passionate fans.

Below is the seedings for today's draw: