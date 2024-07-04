AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Ghana to know group opponents today

The Ghana national team will discover their group opponents for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications today, July 4, 2024.

The draw, to be held in the SuperSport studios in Johannesburg, South Africa, will determine the fate of the 48 teams vying for a spot in the prestigious tournament.

Ghana, four-time winners of the AFCON trophy, will be hoping for a favourable draw to qualify for the tournament, which will take place in Morocco from December 2025 to January 2026.

The qualifying series, scheduled to commence in September 2024, will be a crucial step towards redemption for the Black Stars, who have suffered back-to-back group stage exits in recent editions of the tournament.

Ghana's last AFCON triumph dates back to 1982 in Libya, and the team is eager to revive its glory days.

With a new dawn in Ghanaian football, the Black Stars will be looking to put their recent struggles behind them and make a strong push for the 2025 AFCON title.

A favourable draw on Thursday will be the first step towards achieving this goal.