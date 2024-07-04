AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Kwesi Appiah wishes both Ghana and Sudan well

Ghana's Black Stars were drawn against Sudan in Group F of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The matchup adds an interesting layer as Sudan's current coach, Kwesi Appiah, previously led the Black Stars.

Appiah, who guided Ghana to the AFCON in 2019, expressed his hope for both teams to qualify from the group, which also includes Angola and Niger.

"There are no minnows in football now," he remarked in an exclusive interview with 3Sports. "It is really important that any team you meet, you prepare very well and make sure you have the right team to try and win the day."

While prioritising his role with Sudan, Appiah displayed sportsmanship, wishing success for both teams. His Sudanese side are currently leading their World Cup qualifying group, boasting an impressive record against strong teams like Senegal and DR Congo.

They aim to carry this momentum into the AFCON qualifiers, seeking their 10th appearance in the continental tournament.

Meanwhile, Ghana, under coach Otto Addo, continue their pursuit of a record-extending fifth AFCON title.

Having not lifted the trophy in over four decades, the Black Stars face a crucial campaign to restore national footballing glory.