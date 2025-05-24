AFCON Beach Soccer Goal-king Alexander Adjei joins Barcelona

In a historic first that marks a new era for Ghana beach soccer, Alexander Adjei, the prolific forward from Sea Sharks Beach Soccer Club, has officially signed with Barcelona Beach Soccer Club in Spain.

This groundbreaking transfer makes Adjei the first player in Ghana’s impressive Beach Soccer history to move abroad to play professionally.

Adjei, who hails from a coastal community called Teshie, is widely regarded as one of Africa’s finest beach soccer talents and boasts an impressive record as a TWO-time Afcon Beach Soccer Goal King.

The Sea Sharks' captain netted 17 goals at the Seychelles 2015 tournament and another 11 in Egypt at the 2024 edition, where Ghana narrowly missed out on World Cup qualification.

Known for his strength, blistering pace, and ruthless finishing in front of goal, he has been a key figure in both the domestic league and the national team, Black Sharks.

Ghana Beach Soccer pioneer Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has described Adjei as a “beacon of hope” for the sport’s future and countless other beach ballers with dreams of breaking through in Ghana and beyond.

The Brazilian coach of Barcelona Beach Soccer club, Leo Braga, confirmed that Adjei will be part of his squad for the upcoming Spanish Beach Soccer season. “This is a very exciting moment for the club and also for Alex because we have been monitoring his development for some time, and we believe he can improve our team”. The signing is expected to bring a new dimension to Barcelona’s attack and draw more international attention to the growth of beach soccer in Africa.

Speaking after the announcement, Adjei said, “It’s a dream come true. I’ve worked hard for this moment, and I’m proud to be carrying the flag of Ghana into the international arena.”

This milestone signing is being hailed as a major step forward for Beach Soccer Ghana and a sign of growing global recognition for African beach soccer talents.