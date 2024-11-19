AFCON failure a cause for Otto Addo to do self-reflection – Akwasi Agyeman

Black Stars management committee member Akwasi Agyeman has said that Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is a wake-up call for the technical team.

The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority said Otto Addo and his team must engage in self-reflection after overseeing Ghana’s worst AFCON qualifying campaign in history.

During their final game against Niger on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium, fans boycotted the match, and the few who attended jubilated whenever Niger scored.

Agyeman said the urgency of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers requires a sense of stability.

“Where we are now, in a few months, we have two crucial games against Chad, home and away I believe, to try and qualify for the World Cup,” he told Hitz FM.

“I don't believe that this is the time for that change, but it's also a call for Otto and the technical team to really take a mirror and look at what are the things that are not going right, because I don't get it.”

Ghana finished bottom of Group F with three points from three defeats and three draws.

The Black Stars ended 11 points behind group leaders Angola and five points behind Sudan, the other team to secure qualification from the group.

Niger also finished with four points more than Ghana, thanks to yesterday’s win.