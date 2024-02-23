AFCON hero Michael Seri returns to Hull City with promotion ambitions

After helping Ivory Coast win the Africa Cup of Nations, Hull City midfielder Jean Michael Seri has received a hero's welcome both on and off the pitch.

The 32-year-old returned home to celebrate with his teammates and fans, but the reception from his young family was particularly special.

"I have children aged 10, 8, and 5," he told BBC Look North. "Even my 5-year-old daughter knows about it. She said, 'Daddy, you're a champion!' It was a memorable moment."

Seri, who won promotion to the top flight with Fulham in the 2021-22 season, has now set his sights on adding promotion to the Premier League with Hull to his list of achievements.

The Tigers are currently in sixth place in the Championship, thanks to an impressive away win over Southampton on Seri's return to the squad from Afcon duty.

"This year is going to be the best year in my career," Seri added. "I believe this year is going to be special, in the right way. We can do it. In terms of my career, there were some good moments, but this one is going to be the best one ever, since I started playing."

While Seri has previously experienced success with Fulham, he believes that the way Hull will get promoted will be different.