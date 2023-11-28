AFCON is our World Cup - Stephen Appiah charges Black Stars to hunt for glory in Ivory Coast

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has emphasised the importance of prioritising the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as the Black Stars prepare for the next edition to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

Ghana are still gunning for their fifth title after winning their last in 1982 and will rub shoulders with record holders Egypt, cape Verde and Mozambique.

Appiah who proved to be a key player for the team says the current players ought to acknowledge the value of the competition and give their all to bring victory to Ghana.

"[The AFCON] is our World Cup so it's very important. Being part of the players that would be selected to go and play in the tournament is very huge," he told Joy Sports during the AFCON trophy tour unveiling at the TotalEnergies House on Monday, November 27.

"For [the players], nobody should tell them how important the AFCON is. So they should go out there and play their hearts out and I am sure something will come out of it," he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have not been in the best of form having lost three games in the last four matches.