AFCON Qualifiers 2023: Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams aims to score first Ghana goal against Madagascar 

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams is determined to score his first goal for Ghana in their upcoming match against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Although Williams previously represented Spain internationally, he has chosen to pledge his allegiance to Ghana and has been donning Black Stars colours for almost a year now.

Despite not finding the net in his eight appearances for Ghana, including three in the recent World Cup in Qatar, Ghanaians recognise his immense value to the team.

Williams has enjoyed a successful season at the club level, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists for Athletic Bilbao.

This impressive form has bolstered his confidence ahead of the crucial match against Madagascar, scheduled for June 18 at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.

Ghanaian supporters remain optimistic that Williams' goal-scoring prowess will finally be on display as he aims to make a significant impact on the national team.