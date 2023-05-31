AFCON Qualifiers 2023: Black Stars to train for four days before Madagascar showdown

Black Stars will train for four days for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers clash against Madagascar.

The team is expected to start their training sessions on June 13 and conclude their preparations on the Friday before travelling to Madagascar for the game.

Hughton has named a 24-man squad with no reported injuries, ensuring a full team for the camp in mid-June.

Under Hughton's guidance, the Black Stars secured a victory in their first match against Angola in Kumasi and followed it with a draw in the away fixture in Luanda against the same opponent.

With four points from these two matches, Ghana are on the verge of qualification for next year's AFCON in Ivory Coast. A win against Madagascar would be enough to secure their spot in the tournament.

Leading Group E, the Black Stars have remained unbeaten in their four games, winning two and drawing two. They will conclude their qualifying campaign with a home match against the Central African Republic in September.

Black Stars are determined to prepare intensively for the upcoming qualifiers, aiming to secure their place among Africa's top footballing nations in the prestigious AFCON tournament.