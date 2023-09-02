AFCON Qualifiers 2023: Ghana to begin camping on Monday for clash against CAR

Ahead of Ghana's crucial fixture in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against the Central Africa Republic, the Black Stars are expected to begin camping on Monday, September 4 in Kumasi.

With 25 players named by Chris Hughton as revealed on Saturday by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the players after the weekend fixtures with their respective clubs will arrive and assemble in Ghana to begin preparations for the all-important encounter.

Hughton included local-based striker Jonathan Soqah alongside some notable returnees like Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Richard Ofori, Elisha Owusu, Gideon Mensah and Baba Iddrissu among others.

Ghana will be aiming to record a positive result against their opponent as they eye their 24th AFCON appearance.

They would have to avoid defeat, thus win or draw against CAR to book their place in the 2023 AFCON tournament which would be held in 2024 in Ivory Coast.

Ghana lead Group E of the qualifiers with nine points followed closely by Angola who have a point less than the Black Stars. CAR are third on the log with seven points and are aiming to win at all costs to secure a place in the prestigious competition.

The much-awaited clash comes off on Thursday, September 7 at the Baba Yara Stadium.