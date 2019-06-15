‘AFCON-snub’ Bernard Tekpetey named in Bundesliga 2 Team of the Season

Ghana youth striker Bernard Tekpetey has been named in the Bundesliga 2 Team of the Season after his scintillating performance for SC Paderborn 07 last term.

Tekpetey left top-tier side Schalke 04 to join Paderborn 07 last summer after failing to enjoy regular playing time.

The 21-year-old excelled at the club, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 32 league appearances to help them seal Bundesliga promotion.

His performance for the club has earned him a place in the league’s team of the season.

Tekpetey has returned to Schalke 04 after the Royal Blues activated their buy-back option on him.

He has been left out of Ghana’s 23-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Tekpetey played twice for the Black Stars as they reached the last four at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.