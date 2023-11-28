AFCON trophy takes center stage in Ghana: TotalEnergies tour sparks excitement ahead of 2023 tournament

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy embarked on a captivating journey unveiled in Ghana on Monday, November 27, courtesy of the tournament's title sponsors, TotalEnergies.

This initiative, orchestrated by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), aims to heighten anticipation for the upcoming 34th edition of the competition, slated to take place in Cote d’Ivoire.

Accra became the initial host of the prestigious trophy, where it will bask in the spotlight for two days before venturing into other corners of the city.

The symbolic tour, facilitated by TotalEnergies, aligns with CAF's strategy to engage fans and cultivate excitement leading up to the tournament.

Hussein Nsour, representing the Managing Director of TotalEnergies, expressed pride in their role, anticipating that bringing the trophy closer to fans would ignite passion and fervour for the impending AFCON.

"We look forward to the tournament where we will witness the best African football," he remarked, exuding enthusiasm for the journey ahead," he said.

As part of the festivities, former Ghana captain and TotalEnergies Brand Ambassador, Stephen Appiah, shared sentiments of joy at seeing the trophy again.

"The trophy being here symbolizes hope because we know what is going to happen next year [from] January to February," he exclaimed, reflecting on his personal connection to the coveted prize.

The 2023 AFCON, scheduled from Saturday, January 13, to Sunday, February 11, 2024, promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with the trophy's tour setting the stage for the continent's football enthusiasts to revel in the anticipation and spirit of competition.