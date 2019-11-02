AFCON U-23: Black Meteors jets off to Egypt on Monday

Ghana’s Black Meteors will depart to Egypt on Monday ahead of the upcoming Africa U-23 Cup of Nations tournament which kicks off on 8 November, 2019.

The team has been camping in Accra for some weeks now and will continue with preparations when they arrive in Egypt.

The Black Meteors will begin their campaign in four days’ time when they arrive in Cairo, Egypt as they play Cameroon on 8 November, 2019 at the Cairo International Stadium.

Ghana U-23 coach Ibrahim Tanko has named his final 21-man squad with seven foreign based players invited.

Tanko was unable to secure some of his key players during the qualifiers as their clubs did not release them for the tournament.

The Black Meteors will be hoping to secure one of the three slots to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Ghana’s last representation in the Olympic football tournament was in Athens 2004.