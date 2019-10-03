AFCON U-23:  Ghana's assistant coach Michael Osei admits to tough group

Ghana U-23 assistant coach, Michael Osei has admitted his side has been handed a tough group in the upcoming Africa U-23 Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

The Black Meteors were placed in Group A alongside host Egypt, Mali and Cameroon in the draw held on Wednesday.

“It is a very tough group.We have respect for any country that we are going to face in the competition but we have no fears”, he told Happy FM.

He added preparations will begin early so they will be ready before the tournament kicks off

“Now we know the countries we are going to play, so we have to prepare very well, watch their clips and strategize very well”.

“We have a target, a dream and the players to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games”.

Ghana will begin their campaign against Cameroon on November 8, 2019.

The Black Meteors will be hoping to make the final three teams that will book a place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games