Ghana have been handed a tough group in the U23 Africa Cup of Nations in as they have been drawn with hosts Egypt, Cameroon and Mali.

The Black Meteors will open their account with fellow debutants Cameroon before taking on Mali and Egypt in the subsequent games in Group A.

The tournament kicks off on 8th November and finishes on 22nd November in Egypt.

The winners, runners-up and the third placed teams will qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.