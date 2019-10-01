AFCON U-23:  Ghana's Black Meteors to know group opponents on Wednesday

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will on Wednesday conduct the draw for the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations which will be staged in Egypt from November 8-22, 2019.

Ghana is part of the teams to have qualified for this year’s tournament will get to know of its group opponents when the draw is held at the iconic 19th century palace, built on a high hill and overlooking the beautiful beaches of Alexandria.

The Black Meteors defeated the Fennec Foxes of Algeria 2-1 over two legs to book a place in the tournament.

The first game ended 1-1 in Accra as the Fennec Foxes held the Black Meteors to a draw at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Yaw Yeboah solo’s strike in the second leg handed the Black Meteors their first qualification to the tournament.

Three teams will be vying for the top three spots which will automatically qualify them to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The Egyptian capital, Cairo will host all games with matches at the Cairo International Stadium and Al Salam Stadium.

The Black Meteors of Ghana who are looking to qualify for their first Olympic tournament since 2004 in Athens will come up against teams such as Egypt, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia