AFCON U-23: Ghana's Foreign-based players to arrive late as Sports Ministry delays in issuing out tickets

Ghana’s U-23 foreign based players are set to arrive late in camp due to the inability of the Sports Ministry to issue out tickets to the players on time ahead of the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

At the time of filing this report our checks with some of the players indicated that they were yet to receive their tickets and join the team’s training camp in Accra.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that some of the players will join the team in Egypt.

The local based players have been in camp for some weeks now and Tanko who heavily depended on the foreign based players in the qualifiers will be hoping to get all of them in camp to prepare for the tournament which kicks off in a few days.

Ibrahim Tanko is expecting 12-foreign based players to augment his squad ahead of the tournament which kicks off on November 8, 2019 with Ghana playing its first game against Cameroon on that same day.

Our checks indicate that Ibrahim Tanko might lose most of the foreign based players that played in the qualifier against Algeria because their clubs are not willing to release them for the tournament.

Ghana is in the same group as hosts Egypt, Mali and Cameroon.

Below is the list of players likely to make the final squad for Egypt

Goalkeeper: Kwame Baah and Richmond Ayi

Defenders: Fuseini Zakaria, Habib Mohammed, Emmanuel Cudjoe, William Denkyi, Nicholas Opoku, Kingsley Fobi, Gideon Mensah, Edward Sarpong

Midfielders: Michael Agbekornu, Nurudeen Abdul Aziz, Braima Forster, Yaw Yeboah, MajeedAshmeru, Joseph Paintsil, Oman Bukari, Isaac Twum,

Strikers: Joel Fameyeh, Dauda Mohammed, BismarkNgissah, Bernard Terkpetey.