AFCON U-23 qualifier: Ghana still has a chance to qualify- Yaw Yeboah

Published on: 07 September 2019
Yaw Yeboah

 

Black Meteor’s captain Yaw Yeboah insists Ghana has a chance of qualifying to the AFCON U-23 tournament to be staged in Egypt in November despite the disappointing result against the Fennec Foxes of Algeria 

The first leg ended 1-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium given the Algerians the advantage heading into the second leg which comes off in four days time

The Celta Vigo player who missed a penalty in the game in the first half believes Ghana can get the needed result in Algeria to qualify to the tournament.

“We deserved the chance to play. The game is not over and we still have a chance to qualify”, he said at the post match conference.

 

