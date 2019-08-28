AFCON U-23 qualifier: Ghana will be ready to face Algeria- Michael Osei

Ghana U-23 assistant coach, Michael Osei says his side will be ready to face Algeria in the final Africa U-23 Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier next month.

The Black Meteors will host Algeria on September 6 at the Accra Sports Stadium before the return encounter on September 10 in Algiers.

Head coach Ibrahim Tanko has handed call ups to 22 players to begin preparations for the double header.

The 22 players who are all local players have been camping at the M Plaza Hotel preparing for the game.

According to Micheal Osei, the local players invited had issues with their fitness thus the technical team had to improvise to get the players to full fitness.

“Our local players have not been active and the technical team headed by Ibrahim Tanko has really managed the training very well, we have improvised a lot. The fitness level of the players were suspect in the beginning but we have managed them very well and happy about their performance”, he told Peace FM.

He added that 11 foreign players will be called to augment the squad and they will be ready for the game against Algeria.

“We are going to keep like 12 local players and augment the squad with 11 foreign players. We are going to blend these players together and hope those coming will be in their best form since the season has started in Europe and then give the Algerians a good match”.

Winner of the two legged tie will book a place in the African U23 championship to be staged in Egypt from 8-22 November, 2019

The foreign players are expected to join the team in two weeks time during the FIFA break