AFCON U-23 Qualifier: West Africa countries dominate final round

The third/final round of the Egypt 2019 CAF Under-23 African Cup of Nations has been dominated by six West African countries.

And there are three countries from Southern Africa while North Africa has two.

African football heavy weights Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon and Ivory Coast have all qualified to the final round and will be joined by Guinea Mali as the quintuple from West Africa.

Two fixtures will see West and North Africa come to head to head as Ghana and Cameroon will face Algeria and Tunisia respectively.

Representation from Southern Africa will be guaranteed at least after South Africa and Zimbabwe were drawn against each other.

With most of the players graduating from the CAF Under-20 2017 African Cup of Nations, favourites Zambia has a date against Congo Brazaville while DR Congo will face Mali.

Sudan will face a stern test against Nigeria while Ivory Coast and Guinea will be an all West African affair.

The seven winners from these fixtures will join host Egypt at the tournament.

The top three countries will qualify to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics while the fourth placed country will play in a play off against an Asian country.

Gabon won the inaugural U23 tournament on Morocco in 2011 and four years later, Nigeria claimed their first title in Senegal.

Zambia was at the Senegal 2015 tournament but bowed out of the group stage.

– 3RD ROUND FIXTURES-

South Africa v Zimbabwe

Zambia v Congo

Ghana v Algeria

Cameroon v Tunisia

Ivory Coast v Guinea

Sudan v Nigeria

DR Congo v Mali

First Leg: 5 June Second Leg: 9 June

Credit: Zambianfootball.co.zm