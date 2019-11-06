AFCON U-23: We are going to qualify- Yaw Yeboah to Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt

Ghana U-23 Captain, Yaw Yeboah has assured Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt, Winfred Nii Okai Hammond that they will work hard to secure qualification.

Ghana’s Black Meteors are hoping to secure one of the three slots to book a place in next year’s Olympic Games to be staged in Tokyo, Japan.

The Black Meteors arrived in Egypt on Monday as they prepare for the start of the competition on Friday.

The team paid a courtesy call on Ghana's representative in the North African country, who welcomed them and promised to support them during their time in the competition.

At the meeting Yaw Yeboah spoke on behalf of the players said,“We seeing you here is a motivation to us. We are also going to assure you that we will work hard in achieving our target. We like the confidence you have shown in us and we assure you that we will do our best to qualify”

Ghana will begin it campaign against Cameroon on Friday at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Black Meteors are paired in Group A alongside Cameroon, Mali and Egypt.

