AFCON U23 Cup of Nations: Ibrahim Tanko names 29-man provisional squad for camping

Published on: 08 June 2023
Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko has named a 29-man provisional squad for camp ahead of the 2023 AFCON U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco. 

Black Stars players Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ernest Nuamah have all been included in the team.

Los Angeles FC star Kwadwo Opoku as well as Salim Adams of Cincinnati FC have also been named in the squad.

The Black Meteors will leave Ghana for Egypt on Monday to continue preparations ahead of the tournament in Morocco later this month.

The competition serves as a qualification tournament for the 2023 summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Ghana have been drawn in Group A alongside host Morocco, Guinea and Gabon.

Below is the full squad:

