AFCON U23: Ghana drawn in Group A alongside host Morocco

The Black Meteors have been drawn in Group A of the upcoming Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Ghana U23 team have been drawn in the same group as host Morocco, Guinea and Congo.

The tournament will serve as a qualification competition for next year's summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Ghana qualified for the tournament after beating Mozambique and Algeria in the qualifiers.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko is expected to name a strong squad for the competition as Ghana eyes a return to the Olympic Games.

The Black Meteors last played at the Olympic Games in 2004 in Athens.

More to follow...

Below is the Group A