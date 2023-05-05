GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

AFCON U23: Ghana drawn in Group A alongside host Morocco

Published on: 05 May 2023
AFCON U23: Ghana drawn in Group A alongside host Morocco

The Black Meteors have been drawn in Group A of the upcoming Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco. 

The Ghana U23 team have been drawn in the same group as host Morocco, Guinea and Congo.

The tournament will serve as a qualification competition for next year's summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Ghana qualified for the tournament after beating Mozambique and Algeria in the qualifiers.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko is expected to name a strong squad for the competition as Ghana eyes a return to the Olympic Games.

The Black Meteors last played at the Olympic Games in 2004 in Athens.

More to follow...

Below is the Group A

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more