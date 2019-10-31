AFCON- U23: Invited foreign-based players have already received air tickets - Spokesperson

Personal assistant to Ghana’s Sports Minister, Kofi Asare Brako has disclosed to the media the foreign-based players invited by Ghana u-23 coach Ibrahim Tanko have all recieved their tickets from the Sports Ministry and are expected to arrive in camp by close of this week.

Ibrahim Tanko is expecting about 12 foreign-based players to augment his squad ahead of the tournament.

As earlier reported by GHANAsoccernet on the late arrival of the foreign-based players due to the Sports Ministry’s inability to send tickets he said in an interview with Happy FM that, the tickets have been issued out already.

“We are expecting them to arrive by close of this weekend before they embark on their eight- day training camp in Egypt before the tournament starts”, he told Happy FM

The Black Meteors is expected to leave the shores of Ghana on 4th November, 2019 to Egypt.

Ghana will play Cameroon on 8th November, 2019 at the Cairo International Sports Stadium.