AFCON U23 Qualifier: Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko speaks on readiness ahead of Mozambique clash

Black Meteors head coach Ibrahim Tanko says his side is ready for their AFCON U23 qualifier against Mozambique.

The team will travel to Maputo on Thursday evening for their qualifying first-leg game against their Mozambican counterparts which is scheduled for Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto.

The Black Meteors have been preparing at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram for the two-leg encounter.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko is okay with the preparations done by the team ahead of the first-leg encounter.

"We started six weeks ago and after three weeks we were able to have all the players on board and so far so good everything is fine," coach Tanko told ghanafa.org.

"We are travelling tomorrow to South Africa and then we will continue our preparation for the game on Sunday evening."

"We want to see these guys and then promoting from 17, 20 and 23 now, so we still have also players from local Black Stars players. We have Daniel Afriyie, Dominic, Suraj, so in all the team is intact so we will go and do our best."

The winner will move on to play the winner of the tie between Algeria and DR Congo.