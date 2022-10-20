AFCON U23 Qualifier: Black Meteors to depart to Mozambique on Thursday

Ghana's U-23 national team, the Black Meteors will depart for Mozambique on Thursday, October 27 2022, ahead of the first leg of the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifier against Mozambique.

The Black Meteors were drawn bye in the preliminary round of the AFCON U23 qualifiers and will face Mozambique in this round.

The Olympic football team have been in camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram for six weeks preparing ahead of the game.

Black Meteors Coach Ibrahim Tanko has promised that his team will fine a blend of foreign-based players to his squad for the qualifiers.

Tanko led Ghana's U-23 team to a 2-1 friendly win over Premier League club Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium as part of the team's preparations for the U-23 AFCON qualifier against Mozambique.

"Definitely, we are looking for three or four foreign-based players. We are preparing very well. We still have two weeks to the game. I think by then; we will be ready," he told the media after the warm-up game.

"If you look at the squad, we have almost six or seven players from Zito’s squad. We hope that they will show us something so that they can stay."

"As you know, it’s a national team. It doesn’t matter if you played for the under the ’20s or not. We want to assemble the best ones and in two weeks, we will have a good team.

Black Meteors will depart to Mozambique for the first leg of the U-23 AFCON second-round qualifier scheduled for October 20.

The rematch will be held in Ghana on October 27, 2022.

The winner of Ghana vs. Mozambique will face the winner of Algeria vs. DR Congo for a place at next year's U-23 AFCON in Morocco.