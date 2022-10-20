AFCON U23 Qualifier: Black Meteors travel to Mozambique for first leg

Black Meteors have left Accra for Maputo on Thursday, October 20, 2022, to play Mozambique in the first leg of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tie.

A delegation of twenty-two players, technical staff, and officials have made the trip for the game scheduled for Sunday, October 23 at the Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto.

Black Meteors are expected to arrive in Maputo on Friday morning following a brief stop in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko's team are poised to secure a positive result away in Maputo for the second leg in Kumasi on October 30.

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku met and spoke to the team at the Kotoka International Airport before their departure.

The GFA President charged the Black Meteors to secure victory in their first leg tie away in Maputo

Ghana are hoping to secure qualification to Morocco.

Meanwhile, the squad has been strengthened by the addition of Portugal-based right-back Philemon Baffour, who was part of the Ghana U20 squad that won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

Former Ghana U20 captain and Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also part of the team.

Below are the players who travelled with the team to Mozambique: