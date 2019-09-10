AFCON U23 Qualifier: Ghana’s starting line up against Algeria

Ghana’s U23 assistant coach Michael Osei with some few hours to the Black Meteors game against the Fennec foxes has revealed the team’s starting line up in an interview with Fox Fm.

According to him, the team is hopeful of victory against the Algerians as they seek to qualify for the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt in November.

The first leg ended in a draw at the Accra Sports Stadium five days ago

Black Meteors starting XI against Algeria in Setif:

1. Kwame Baah (GK)

2. Gideon Mensah

3. Kingsley Fobi

4. Habib Mohammed

5. Nicholas Opoku

6. Michael Agberkornu

7. Isaac Twum

8. Yaw Yeboah

9. Bernard Tekpertey

10. Joseph Paintil

11. Dauda Mohammed