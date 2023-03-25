AFCON U23 Qualifiers: Black Meteors arrive after first-leg draw against Algeria

The players, management and technical team of the Black Meteors have arrived in Ghana after their first-leg AFCON U23 qualifiers against Algeria.

The team touched down in the early hours of Saturday morning and were transported to their hotel, where the squad will rest before training later in the day.

The Black Meteors will leave for Kumasi on Sunday to continue preparations ahead of the second-leg on Tuesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku netted stunning long range goal for the Black Meteors, who were held by the North Africans after conceding a late penalty.

The Ghana U23 team need a win to qualify for the U23 champions to be hosted in Morocco. The tournament will serve as a qualification competition for the next year's summer Olympics in Paris.

The men's U23 team has not been to the Olympic Games since Athens 2004 in Greece.